Walkertown rezoning

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved a rezoning in the Walkertown area at the board’s May 18 meeting.

The petitioner, Kevin Jearl Martin, requested to amend the official zoning map for 3.89 acres of property located at 234 Hammock Farm Road from GI (General Industrial) to RS40 (Residential, Single Family – minimum lot size 40,000 square feet). General, Special Use Limited, and Special Use zoning were discussed with the petitioner, who decided to pursue the rezoning as presented. With a General Use request, all uses in the district must be considered.

The property is located on the east and west side of Hammock Farm Road, south of Old Walkertown Road and is on both sides of Hammock Farm Road. For more, see the Tuesday, May 23, 2023 edition.