Walkertown project updates

The Walkertown Town Council received a number of project updates at their monthly meeting on July 27 at the Booe House.

The first project update was on the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) Old Hollow Road project.

“They have begun clearing out trees and setting up utilities. They (the NCDOT) have contacted the Town on some improvements to the stoplight poles. It will be an 80-20 share for the sidewalks with us being the 20 percent. We would just be paying for the cost of the sidewalk material, not the cost of grating and engineering. The state will pick up the rest of it once they have a contractor,” said Walkertown Town Manager Scott Snow.

