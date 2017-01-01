Walkertown incumbents unopposed

Walkertown Town Council incumbents Peggy Leight and Vernon Brown will be returned to office in November without any opposition on the ballot.

When candidate filing ended on Friday, July 16, only Leight and Brown had filed their candidacies with the Forsyth County Board of Elections office, meaning theirs will be the only names on the November 2 ballot.

