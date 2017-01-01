The Board of Directors of the Walkertown Fire Department have announced the first, full-time, paid fire chief for the Walkertown Fire Department.
The hiring process was successful in identifying a talented candidate pool, and from that, the Board of Directors selected Chief Charles E. Bottoms to lead the department. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, August 6 & 7, 2022 edition.
Walkertown fire chief
