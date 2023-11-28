The Walkertown Christmas Parade will be on held on Saturday, December 9. The parade starts at 1pm and will be held on Main Street and Sullivantown Road.
The Walkertown Civic Club sponsors the parade to mark the start of the Christmas season as well as to bring the community together.
For more, see the Tuesday, November 28, 2023 edition.
Walkertown Christmas Parade
The Walkertown Christmas Parade will be on held on Saturday, December 9. The parade starts at 1pm and will be held on Main Street and Sullivantown Road.
Previous post: Food drive
Next post: Kernersville Christmas Parade