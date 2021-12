Walkertown Christmas Parade

Walkertown Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, December 4 at 1 p.m. Lineup will begin at 11:30 a.m. Participants will enter the parking lot at Walkertown High School. Judging of floats will begin at 12:15 p.m. No entry fee required. For more information, visit walkertowncivicclub.org. For more, see the Tuesday, November 30, 2021 edition.