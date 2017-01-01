Walkertown budget

The Walkertown Town Council voted unanimously to approve a $2.75 million budget for fiscal year 2021-2022 as presented by Town Manager Scott Snow during a public hearing on Thursday evening, June 24.

The council passed the new budget without increasing property taxes, which will remain at the current rate of .20 cents per $100 valuation of property.

