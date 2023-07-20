Walkertown Area Historical Society

The Walkertown Area Historical Preservation Society (WAHPS) first began in 2008 and is an organization that hosts community events every other month.

The program the organization created is something Mike Morris, president of the WAHPS, said he is most proud of with this group. The community event is a program that is held at the Walkertown Branch Library every other month.

Since the inception of the group, the WAHPS has had regular scheduled community program meetings, but due to Covid-19, could not continue to host programs for a two-year period.

Programs are not the only thing the WAHPS coordinates for the community. They have also written three books, such as a recipe book with recipes submitted by community members, Images of Walkertown history book that can be found online or on their website and a pictorial history book of all the graduating classes from Walkertown High School. For more, see the Thursday, July 20, 2023 edition.