Mrs. Opal Jean Branham Wagoner, 93, formerly of Kernersville, died December 14, 2020 at Graybrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Trinity.

She was born November 10, 1927 in Harriman, Tennessee, a daughter to William Lance and Mary Jo Delaney Branham. As a resident of this area most of her life, she worked in health care with High Point Regional Hospital, Dr. Wilder’s office in High Point, and finally at Wesleyan Arms where she retired. She also was of the baptist faith. In 1946, she married Richard Leon Wagoner who preceded her in death in 2013. Also preceding her in death was her grandson, Chuck Wagoner; one sister and four brothers.

Surviving are four sons, Richard Edward Wagoner and wife Ann of Kernersville, Gary Wayne Wagoner and wife Sherrie of Oak Island, Randall Leon Wagoner and wife Linda of Thomasville and Kenneth Lance Wagoner and wife Teresa of Kernersville; fourteen grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Winston-Salem with Rev. David Rorie officiating. Memorials may be directed to Bunker Hill United Methodist Church at 1510 Bunker Hill – Sandy Ridge Rd. Kernersville, NC, 27284. The family extends special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Graybrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the wonderful care given to Opal. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.