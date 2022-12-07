Waddell

James Rankin “Jim” Waddell, 71, of Kernersville, NC, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

A native of Columbia, SC, Jim was the husband of Sherry Andrews Waddell and the son of Calvin Dennis Waddell, Jr. and Betty Martin Waddell, both deceased.

Survivors include his wife, Sherry; daughter, Mandy Paschen and her husband, Doug of Camarillo, CA; son, James Anthony “Tony” Waddell and wife, Hanna of Fort Benning, GA; and five grandchildren, Lilly Sykes, Jack Paschen, Anna Paschen, Charlie Waddell, and Eileen Waddell.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by three brothers, Bobby Waddell, Roy Waddell, and Denny Waddell.

Jim loved his family, and the time spent with the grandchildren. He and Sherry attended their school events, soccer games, scouting events, and dance recitals. Jim enjoyed many hobbies that included gardening, cooking, dancing, playing golf, traveling, and South Carolina football games.

Jim devoted his time to The Shepherd’s Center, the Board of Alderman, the Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Kernersville, the Korner’s Folly, Spring Folly, and the Planning Board for the Town of Kernersville. Through the years, Jim was a Sunday School teacher, a Lay Speaker in the United Methodist Church, and taught classes for the Disciple Bible Study at Aldersgate UMC, Shelby, NC and Main St. UMC, Kernersville, NC.

Funeral services celebrating Jim’s life will be held 2:00PM Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Main Street United Methodist Church with Dr. Michael J. Gehring officiating. Inurnment will follow at the church columbarium. The family will greet friends in the church commons area following the committal service.

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.piercejeffersonfh.com

Memorial contributions may be made to Main St. United Methodist Church-Building Fund, 306 S. Main St., Kernersville, NC 27284, the Shepherd’s Center-Kernersville, 636 Gralin Street, Kernersville, NC 27284 or to Korner’s Folly, 413 S. Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284 www.kornersfolly.org