Wilda McDade Vitale passed away on April 25, 2022 at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills. She was mostly recently a resident of Laurelwoods Assisted Living in Columbus, NC. She was born on September 27, 1934 in Hillsborough, NC.

Wilda was a fiercely independent woman who overcame many obstacles and was never shy about speaking her mind. She lived in Chapel Hill, NC most of her life and retired from Chapel Hill/Carrboro City Schools in 1999. Wilda was a lifelong UNC Tarheel fan, gardener and mem-ber of her local Baptist church. She loved working in her plant beds and always had a yard filled with flowers. She also loved shopping, traveling and spending time with her dogs. In her early retirement years Wilda enjoyed taking bus tours around the country and always sitting in the front row, talking to the driver. Later in life she enjoyed reading as many books as possible and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her son Barry Vitale of Columbus, NC; his wife Angela; their children, Eliza-beth and Sarah; of the home. She was preceded in death by her parents, James McDade and An-nie Mills and her daughter Cheryl A. Vitale.

A private family service will be held at a later date in Chapel Hill, NC. In lieu of flowers dona-tions can be made to your local hospice or humane society. The family would like to thank the staff at Laurelwoods Assisted Living and Hospice of the Carolina Foothills for their care and support.

