Virus updates

Forsyth County public health officials reported three new deaths and 502 cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the community since Friday, with daily case counts continuing to trend down-ward over the weekend. According to the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, 213 cases were reported on Saturday, followed by 171 cases on Sunday, and then three deaths and 118 cases on Monday. Total deaths in Forsyth County now stand at 280. No new deaths were reported in Kernersville or Walkertown. For more, see the Tuesday, February 2, 2021 edition.