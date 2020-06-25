Virus updates

Forsyth County saw a large increase in new cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus on Thursday compared to previous daily reports over the last week.

According to the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, 84 cases of the virus were reported on Thursday, followed by 39 new cases on Friday for a two-day total of 123 new cases.

The countywide death toll from COVID-19 remains at 104, with no new deaths reported either day.

