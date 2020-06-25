Nearly 150 new cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus and three deaths were reported in Forsyth County since Friday, with more than 100 reported in a single day. There have been 6,160 laboratory-confirmed cases in the county to date.
Virus numbers
