Vaccines

Young people between the ages of 12 to 17 who want to participate in activities when school resumes in August have until July 12 to get their first shot in order to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

That’s the cut-off date Forsyth County Medical Director Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, gave during his weekly press conference with the media this past Thursday for students to receive both doses of the Pfizer vaccine that has been approved for those 12-17 and then be able to wait the recommended two weeks for full immunity.

