Vaccines for kids

An independent panel of advisors to the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) is recommending emergency use authorization of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in children ages five-to 11-years-old. Local officials say the Forsyth County Department of Public Health could begin administering the shots as soon as next weekend if the recommendation gets full FDA approval in the next few days. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, October 30 & 31, 2021 edition.