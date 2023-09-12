Update to Kerner Road shooting

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) released an update regarding a homicide that occurred on Kerner Road on July 18.

The FCSO said during the continued investigation into this incident, new evidence was discovered by FCSO investigatorsthat was presented to Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill. The FCSO said in light of this new evidence, the District Attorney’s Office has dismissed the murder charge formerly filed against Quay’mon Nicholas Swaringen.

For more, see the Tuesday, September 12, 2023 edition.