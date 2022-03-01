Until It’s Done fundraiser

On March 19, Dallas’ Duel is hosting their “Until It’s Done” fundraiser and Cystic Fibrosis Awareness event at Kernersville Wesleyan Church.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and will include a pine needle sale, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, over 75 vendors, as well as food and food trucks including Johnny’s BBQ, Kyle’s Coffee, Patriot Pretzel, Krispy Kreme and hot dogs and chips.

For more, see the Tuesday, March 1, 2022 edition.