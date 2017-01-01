Unity and Division

We have a new president, and he gave a good speech and addressed an absolutely crucial issue at his inauguration on Wednesday.

We will no doubt have objections in the future to what President Biden and the Democratic party majority House and Senate do in the coming days. In fact, we have plenty of objections to most of the 17 Executive Orders that Biden issued on his first day in office. Nevertheless, we can’t agree more with some of what he said in his speech on Wednesday.

Biden said “democracy is precious and democracy is fragile,” which is very true, particularly right now in this country. Biden also recognized that the nation is extremely divided and needs to come together for the common good. He issued a proclamation declaring Wednesday a “National Day of Unity.”

“I know the forces that divide us are deep and they are real. But I also know they are not new. This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge, and unity is the path forward,” Biden said.

Unfortunately, there are many forces that divide us. They include numerous groups that are far left and far right, and one, Antifa, that only seems interested in causing chaos and destruction. Right now, there also appears to be numerous Democrats and Republicans in Congress that seem to have no interest in unity. They seem to enjoy the political fight.

To have unity as a nation you must first have law and order. We have far right groups like the Proud Boys who cause discord and have on occasion gotten violent. The radical far-left group Antifa has been using threats and violence to suppress conservatives, libertarians, nationalists, and capitalists for months. Hundreds of militants from the group gathered in cities across the nation on Jan. 20. As it turns out, Antifa simply hates everything, which apparently also includes the Democratic party and Biden. Some of the Antifa members were carrying signs that said, “We don’t want Biden. We want revenge.” In Portland on Wednesday, Antifa activists destroyed the Democratic party headquarters, vandalized a courthouse and vandalized cafes. New Jersey has officially labeled Antifa as a terrorist group and former President Trump wanted them to be declared a terrorist group at the federal level. We believe they should be labeled this way, and they should be treated as such. Federal, state and local law enforcement need to hold the violent element of all of these groups accountable, and those who are breaking our laws need to be punished to the full extent of the law.

As far as unity is concerned, we have a big problem with some media outlets. In lockstep, several members of media outlets are essentially saying anybody who supported Trump is part of a cult and needs to be deprogrammed. If this were true, the roughly 74 million people that voted for Trump are part of what is by far the largest “cult” in world history. Former NBS and CBS anchor Katie Couric recently asked, “How are we going to really almost deprogram these people who have signed up for the cult of Trump?” Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson and New York Times Magazine’s Nikole Hannah-Jones also agree that 74 million people need to be “deprogrammed.”

“There are millions of Americans, almost all white, almost all Republicans, who somehow need to be deprogrammed. It’s as if they are members of a cult, the Trumpist cult, and have to be deprogrammed,” Robinson said during an interview on MSNBC on Jan. 12.

While there are both far right and far left extremists, these comments are irresponsible and inflammatory. Calling for 74 million people to be “deprogrammed” certainly isn’t going to help this nation become more unified, it will only further divide the nation. In fact, it sounds more like something you would hear from leaders of the Chinese Communist Party.

There is also an incredible lack of unity in Congress, right now on both sides of the aisle. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated on Friday that she will send the article of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday. The charge of “incitement of insurrection” would never hold up in a real court, but it might hold up in the court of public opinion. Some Senate Republicans are already lobbying to sway other Republicans to vote for impeaching Trump. All but one Democratic senator appear ready to vote for impeachment. This action is guaranteed to further divide the nation.

If unity is what Congress wants to eventually achieve, impeaching Trump is the worst thing these members of Congress could do right now. Many legal experts argue it isn’t even constitutional. Even if it was, it serves no purpose other than to possibly eliminate the possibility of Trump running for president again in 2024, when he will be 78 years old. Impeaching Trump would greatly divide the nation even more. In addition, any Republican senator voting to impeach Trump could be essentially committing political suicide. Republican senators voting for Trump to be impeached would be giving a gift to the Democratic party because it would make it much more difficult for the Republicans to get the majority in the House and Senate in 2022.

In a classic case of two wrongs not making a right, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden the day after he was inaugurated. This divisive move has no chance of succeeding, as the Democrats have the majority in the House and the Senate, and thankfully Greene has little to no support from Republicans in Congress.

“She’ll keep making fools out of herself, her constituents, and the Republican Party,” Rep. Ben Sasse (R-NE) wrote in The Atlantic. “If the GOP is to have a future outside the fever dreams of internet trolls, we have to call out falsehoods and conspiracy theories unequivocally. We have to repudiate people who peddle those lies.”

For better or worse, we don’t expect this to be the last time a Republican member of Congress will call for Biden to be impeached.

Lastly, we have millions of Americans as well as members of Congress who believe Biden deserves the same treatment Trump and his supporters received. We don’t believe this at all. One can certainly disagree with his policies and actions, but petty political revenge and opposing Biden simply on principle will only further divide the nation. President Lincoln said it best, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” As Biden said “democracy is fragile.” We should all do what we can to help unite the country to make sure our fragile democracy stays intact.

-Kernersville News Editorial