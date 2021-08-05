Union Cross Firefighter of the Year

When Assistant Chief Terry Rollins, a volunteer with Union Cross Fire Department, learned that he had been named Firefighter of the Year at the department, he was surprised.

“I was surprised. I asked everyone not to include me in the vote, so I really didn’t think I was in the running for it,” he said. “But it means a lot that everyone thinks enough of me to think that I deserve the award when there are people around here who do more than I do.”

For more, see the Thursday, August 5, 2021 edition.