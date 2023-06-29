Union Cross Baptist pastor

Dr. Adam Woods is very excited to see what God is going to do for the future of Union Cross Baptist Church as their new pastor.

Woods began his education at Averett University in Danville, Virginia. Woods then attended Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, NC and then finally went to Andersonville Baptist Seminary in Camilla, Georgia.

With 20 years of experience, Woods previously was the pastor at United Baptist Church in Danville for 18 years and then moved to Kernersville and began as the Union Cross Baptist Church pastor on April 1 of this year.

