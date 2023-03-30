U-Pick Tulip Festival

From now until early April, Dewberry Farm is hosting their annual U-Pick Tulip Festival. This event is one of many events that the Johnson family does throughout the year. This festival only lasts for a short period of two or three weeks a year. Tickets for the event are on sale on the Dewberry Farm website and can only be purchased online prior to the event timeslot selected. Tickets are purchased online to ensure that they are able to control the amount of people who are entering the farm at one time.

Adult tickets are $8 each and children over the age of 2 are $5. Each tulip that is picked at the event must be purchased. Tulips that are picked are $1.25 each and tulip bulbs cost $1.75 each. They also have buckets available for purchase for $2.25.

