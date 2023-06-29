Two men killed

On Thursday, June 29, 2023 at approximately 12:30am, officers with the Kernersville Police

Department responded to 9102 Stafford Country Ln. in reference to a shooting.

According to the KPD, upon arrival, officers exchanged gunfire with Thomas Jackson Gillie, 22, who surrendered to

police shortly thereafter. Officers then found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said they both succumbed to their injuries sustained during the incident with Gillie.

Additionally, a female victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound. and was taken to

Baptist Hospital for treatment, police said.

Gillie has been charged with two counts of general murder, and two counts of attempted

murder. He has been transported to the Forsyth County Detention Center and is being held on

no bond.

The KPD said preliminary investigation suggests that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the

general public.

This investigation is ongoing; anyone with information is asked to contact the Kernersville

Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division.