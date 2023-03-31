Tuttle

Mrs. Parmalee West Tuttle, 83, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 31, 2023. She was born April 28, 1939, in Forsyth County to the late Rev. Harrison Benjamin West and Nellie Browder West.

Parmalee, affectionately known as Parnie, was known worldwide for singing and ministering gospel music with her husband, Don, and her family. She was completely and fully devoted to her Lord and her family. Parnie impacted the lives of countless people around the world, both through her public ministry as well as her personal ministry to individuals. She is beloved by family and friends near and far. Her life is a shining example of what it means to be a follower of Christ.

She will be greatly missed during our remaining time on this earth; but we rejoice with the certainty that we will soon see her again.

In addition to her parents, Parmalee is preceded in death by two brothers, Cecil West and Ray West; sister, Jeanne West; and son-in-law, Randall Gentle. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Don G. Tuttle; four children: Rev. Wes Tuttle (Bernée), Rev. Jennifer Tuttle Gentle, Rev. Jamie Tuttle (Judy), and Rev. Stan Tuttle (Andrea); ten grandchildren: J.T. (Ashley), Ben, Caleb, Rachael (Trés), Gabriel, Hannah, Kaylee, Erica, Grayson, and Anistyn; brother, Harold West (Mary); sister, Lynne Green; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 AM Wednesday, April 5th at First Pentecostal Holiness Church of Winston-Salem with Rev. Tim Wolfe and members of the Tuttle family officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, April 4th at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.