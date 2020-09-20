Turner

KERNERSVILLE – William “Ernest” Turner, 96, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at W.G. Hefner VA Medical Center. Ernest was born on December 22, 1923 in Patrick County, Virginia to Vanious and Bessie Mae Spencer Turner. Ernest and his wife, Nellie, moved to Winston-Salem from Danville, VA in 1952. He began driving for McLean Trucking Company and drove for almost 35 years. Mr. Turner was a World War II Veteran of the US Army, a Prisoner of War, and recipient of a Purple Heart. He and Nellie were faithful members of Gospel Light Baptist Church for over 40 years. Ernest was a bus driver for many years for the Bus Ministry and Nellie worked in the Bus Ministry kitchen as a biscuit maker. In addition to his parents, Ernest was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Nellie Williams Turner in November 2011; two brothers, Jack Turner and his spouse, Bertha, and D.V. Turner, Jr.; three adopted brothers and their spouses. Also preceding him in death were a son-in-law, Steve Hale; a daughter-in-law, Sandy Turner; and a granddaughter, Amy Turner. Surviving are his five children, Jean Turner Hale; Jim Turner (Janet), Randy Turner (Wilma), Wayne Turner, and Teresa Turner Thompson (Steve), sister in law, Hattie Turner; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 8 great, great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Gospel Light Baptist Church with Brother Frank Shumate officiating. The body will be available for viewing one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown with full military honors. Memorials may be made to GLBC Bus Ministry, 890 Walkertown Guthrie Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. “We hated to see you go but we know you are now at peace. We all still, and always will, love you Papa. Give Nanny our love.” Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com