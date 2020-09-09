Turner

Mr. James Vaughn Turner, Sr., 88, died peacefully in his home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Vaughn was born in Hamptonville, NC on December 20, 1931 in a small house on the farm his family worked. He grew up raising tobacco and working hard. He was then drafted into the Army in 1953 and spent 2 years guarding the Berlin wall. He then left home and went to the big city of Winston-Salem, NC. He quickly began going to Gospel Light Baptist Church where he met the love of his life Nancy Temples, they were married on October 10, 1959. They raised 3 children in Walkertown, NC, and because of his hair color, he earned the nickname Red. They began a bus ministry at the church in the 1970’s, and he faithfully ran a bus for 50 years bringing children and adults to church. Only God knows how many people will be in Heaven because of the bus ministry our Daddy gave selflessly to. He spent countless hours in “Noahtown” witnessing and ministering to his bus family. He loved to rebuild things and tinker with machinery, and he retired from Pump and Tank shop in 2015.

If you asked a hundred people who this man was, they’d all give you a different story. You would hear Bus Captain, faithful servant, Champion of the faith, jokester, “favorite” Uncle, and many more; but to us he is Daddy. He left us this past Wednesday with very little warning, and we are sorrowing in our loss. Fortunately, we have the blessed assurance that we will see him in Heaven one day.

He is preceded in death by his faithful wife of 60 years on July 11, 2020, Nancy Temples Turner, his parents Preston and Lizzie Turner, his brothers and sister Bill Turner, June (Turner) Stevenson, and Jack Turner, his nephews Billy and Michael Turner, and a host of Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. He is survived by his loving children James and Lesa (McBride) Turner of Mayodan, Mark Turner of Walkertown, Charona (Turner) and Richard Remillard of Walkertown, and his adored grandson Joseph Remillard; Sister Joy Jarvis of Walkertown. He also has many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.

Friends may come to view Br. Red as well as sign the register book from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Gospel Light Baptist Church on Saturday, September 12, 2020, there will be a funeral conducted at 1:00 pm directly following. He will be buried in the cemetery at Gospel Light following the service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Gospel Light Baptist Church Bus Ministry P.O. Box 38, Walkertown, NC 27051. This was his lifelong passion, and he gave everything he had to this ministry. The address for Gospel Light Baptist Church is 890 Walkertown Guthrie Road, Winston-Salem. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com