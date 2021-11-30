Tree Lighting

Hundreds of people will gather for Kernersville’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting, sponsored by the Town of Kernersville and Kernersville Parks & Recreation Department on Saturday, December 4.

While the event begins at 6 p.m., the 20-foot-tall Frasier fir will be lit at 7 p.m. The community is encouraged to come early for entertainment, kids’ crafts, photo station and hot cocoa, said Heather Woods, KPRD marketing and public relations specialist.

One of the activities is an area where children can write a letter to Santa. For more, see the Tuesday, November 30, 2021 edition.