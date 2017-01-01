Townhouse development

The Kernersville Planning Board approved a rezoning for property that will pave the way for a large townhome development at the monthly meeting on Monday night at the Kernersville Municipal Chambers. One modification to the by-laws was also made and a secretary for the Planning Board was named.

Tom Terrell, Agent for Owner(s), had requested a Single-Phase Conditional Use rezoning from MU-S (Mixed Use-Special Use District) to MU-C (Mixed Use – Conditional Use District) for property located at the eastern terminus of Solomon Drive at Kenosha Drive. The property is approximately a total of 18.36 acres.For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, March 19 & 20, 2022 edition.