Townhomes in Walkertown

Walkertown may be getting an over 100-unit townhome development in the busiest traffic area in town, whether they like it or not.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners will have a public hearing on the zoning petition of E. M. Leight Heirs property at the 2 p.m. meeting today. The proposed development, located in an unincorporated unannexed area, is a proposed townhome development on 15.5 acres of property bordering Old Hollow Road and Walkertown Circle Drive, which is just east of the town limits. Since the area is unannexed and unincorporated, it is under the jurisdiction of Forsyth County.

