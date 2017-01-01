Tiano retiring

Kernersville Elementary School (KES) is currently looking for a new principal after the announcement that KES Principal Lora Tiano will be retiring on July 1.

Tiano started her 31-year career in education as a math teacher at High Point Central High School for five years. Tiano then came back home as a math teacher for 11 years at Glenn High School. She went on to be a curriculum coordinator at Glenn for six years and was an assistant principal there for five years working under then Principal Brad Craddock.Tiano also coached cheerleading at Glenn. Tiano has been the KES principal the past five years.

