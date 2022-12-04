Thompson

Dr. Frank Alan Thompson passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Pardee Hospital in Hendersonville, NC. He was surrounded by his family. Among other places, he had resided in Chapel Hill, NC and Simpsonville, SC, but his true home was in the presence of God. He was 74 years old.

A native of High Point, NC, Frank was a son of the late John Franklin and Frances Jones Thompson. He played football and ran track at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, NC, and continued to enjoy sports throughout his life. As an enthusiastic fan of the UNC Tar Heels, he likely hastened the replacement of much carpeting due to his legendary pacing during games. He was a graduate of the medical school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and provided care as a gastrointestinal specialist and internist for over 40 years, most recently at his clinic in Manchester, GA.

Frank was a beloved father, adored husband, compassionate physician, and loyal friend. There was no question that he loved the Lord and shared that love through both words and service to everyone he knew. He mercilessly teased, relentlessly challenged, occasionally frustrated, utterly delighted, and profoundly loved his family. His children never had reason to doubt the grace that was extended to them, and it is beyond any writer’s ability to describe the love he and his wife shared.

Surviving are his wife, Paula Fish Thompson; children, Lauralea Edwards (Stephen), Andy Thompson (Amy), Jennifer Daniels (Calvin), Kristofer Thompson, Eve Marie Thompson, and Travis Thompson (Brett). He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Traci, Aleysha, Jakeva, and Acasia Daniels; Eliana and Annabelle Edwards; Grace and Fiona Thompson; and June and Franklin Thompson; 8 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Van Thompson (Judy) of Kernersville, NC.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 11, at 2:00 pm at Trinity Baptist Church, 216 Shelburne Rd, Asheville, NC. Pastor Emeritus Dr. Ralph Sexton, Jr. will be officiating. The family will receive friends following the services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial tributes be made in the form of charitable gifts to Crossfire Ministries (https://crossfireministry.com) or Hearts With Hands (https://www.heartswithhands.org).

The online obituary is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.