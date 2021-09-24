Thompson

HIGH POINT – Gayle Tucker Thompson, 80, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021 at Brookdale North Senior Living of High Point. Gayle was born on August 1, 1941 in Stanley County to Curtis and Addie Almond Tucker. She was always happiest spending time with her family, working in the garden, fishing, collecting shells at the beach and babysitting for her grandchildren and granddogs.

In addition to her parents, Gayle was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Thompson.

Surviving are her two sons, Chris Thompson (Jennifer), and Jeff Thompson (Tiffany); five grandchildren, Raylin, Carson, Kailey, Kaia, and Chloe; one sister, Lovene Scott; and many special nieces and nephews.

With masks and social distancing observed, a funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Layperson Tim Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday. Burial will be held on Monday, September 27, at 11:00 a.m. at Stony Hill United Methodist Church in Albemarle.

