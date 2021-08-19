Third doses

People with moderately to severely compromised immune systems can now receive a third dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to better boost protection against the highly contagious virus.

According to the Forsyth County Department of Public Health (FCDPH), the FCDPH and Wake Forest Baptist Health are now offering those individuals the third shot if they have already received their first and second doses of the vaccine.

FCDPH officials also said that the third dose should be of the same vaccine as a person’s first two doses. For more, see the Thursday, August 19, 2021 edition.