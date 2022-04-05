Third arrest

A third suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that injured the Walkertown fire chief as he sat eating with a group of firefighters at a Winston-Salem restaurant on Friday, March 25. A civilian was also shot.

According to investigators with the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD) Criminal Investigation Division, they have identified Keon Rush, 18, of Winston-Salem, as the driver of the blue Hyundai vehicle that entered the parking lot of Kermit’s Hot Dog House that afternoon, opening fire on the patrons of the business. For more, see the Tuesday, April 5, 2022 edition.