Karen Elizabeth Clauson Thibeault, 78, of Winston-Salem, NC passed away peacefully Thursday, September 28, 2023.

A native of New Britain, CT, Karen is the wife of 53 years to Ronald Thibeault and the daughter of Robert Clauson and Norma Wilhelmson Clauson, both deceased. Karen’s career included medical billing and medical claims processing. She loved to travel, but her passion was her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Ron; two daughters, Jennifer Malmfelt and husband, Kevin, and Renea Marsden and husband, Sean; five grandchildren, Ryan Malmfelt, Amelia Malmfelt, Madelin Marsden, Meghan Malmfelt, and Hailey Marsden; sister, Deborah Brault; and brother, George Clauson and wife, Celeste.

A time of visitation for family and friends will be held from 3:00PM to 5:00PM Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services, 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284.

