The eggs are back

The Easter Egg Ministry at First Presbyterian Church is back, and the popular chocolate peanut butter and coconut filled confections are once again available for purchase. Eggs may be preordered online at fpckernersville.org or by calling 336-497-4001. All orders must be placed either by telephone or online at least two business days prior to requested pick-up date.

Orders will be available for pick up beginning March 1 – April 7, and may be picked up at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, located at 611 Oakhurst St., between 1-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday afternoons only. Masks are required in the building.

For more, see the Tuesday, March 1, 2022 edition.