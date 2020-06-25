The Depot graffiti

A popular Kernersville historic site was one of several locations along East Bodenhamer Street marred by vandalism this past week, spray painted with gang graffiti.

According to Kernersville Police Officer W.B. Jones, the vandal or vandals targeted the historic Depot and a restored train caboose on the same property, the Warehouse Mall, and the Town of Kernersville Parks and Recreation facility.

