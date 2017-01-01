Tentative trial date

Although no ruling has been issued on his pre-trial release or motion that the case be dismissed altogether, a federal judge has set a tentative start date for the trial of a Kernersville man and his three co-defendants, all of whom are charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6.

During a scheduled hearing on Tuesday, September 21, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly conferred with attorneys representing Charles J. Donohoe, 33, of Kernersville, and the three other defendants in setting the May 18 trial at the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C. For more, see the Thursday, September 23, edition.