Teague

Kernersville – Mr. David Charles Teague, 47, passed away peacefully at his home on March 22, 2022. He was born in Forsyth County on September 21, 1974, to John Henry Teague and Brenda Gilbert Teague. He was a faithful member of the Kernersville Moravian Church. He served for many years on the graveyard committee. He was a very giving, loving man, and would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it.

Surviving are his loving mother, Brenda Gilbert Teague, three sisters, Vickie Masters, Teresa Meadows and husband Lorne, and Tracey Teague, three nephews, Michael Shipley, James Pack, Jr. Isaac Meadows, and one niece, Misty Pack, two very special friends “more like brothers”, Da-vid Shutt and Todd Williard, and many special cousins and friends.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, March 27, 2022, in the Historic Chapel at Kern-ersville Moravian Church with Pastor Christy Clore and Pastor Victoria Lasley officiating. Due to the small space, masks are requested during the church service. Burial will follow in the church graveyard. A reception will follow the interment in the Fellowship Hall, masks optional. The fam-ily will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel.

Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care 101 Hospice Lane Winston Salem, NC 27103, or to Kernersville Moravian Church Graveyard Fund 504 South Main Street Kernersville, NC 27284.