Teacher of the Year

When Walkertown High School English/Spanish Teacher Alicia Sheets learned she was being named the school’s Teacher of the Year, she was surprised. “I was surprised and humbled. There are so many great people here that are probably doubly deserving of this award, but I am incredibly honored and grateful that a group of people would look at me so honorably, and I hope my students look at me that way too,” she said. For more, see the Tuesday, February 2, 2021 edition.