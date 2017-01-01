TBCA headmaster

Having taught at Triad Baptist Christian Academy for several years, Dr. Soloman Patrick is excited for his new chapter, serving as the school’s headmaster.

In this new role, Patrick is looking forward to empowering TBCA’s teachers and growing the relationship and the trust with parents.

“A huge part of this that I want to see is to take that lightbulb experience and shine it through all of the students’ experiences,” he said. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, August 28 & 29, 2021 edition.