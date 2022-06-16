Tabor case postponed

The court date for a cyberstalking complaint against Nathan Tabor, a former longtime Kernersville resident who served as a past chair of the Forsyth County Republican Party, has been continued another few months.

Tabor, 48, who was scheduled to appear in Forsyth County District Court on Monday, June 13, has received several continuances related to the single misdemeanor charge, lodged against him by Daniel Munro Hawtree, Jr., pastor of Kerwin Baptist Church, last summer. Kerwin Baptist Church is located at 4529 Old Hollow Road in Kernersville.

