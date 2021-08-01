Tabor arrested

Nathan Tabor, a Kernersville resident who is a past chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party and ran for the Kernersville Board of Aldermen in 2013, has been charged with misdemeanor cyberstalking.

A warrant for Tabor’s arrest was issued by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Aug. 18, following a complaint by Daniel Munro Hawtree, Jr., pastor of Kerwin Baptist Church, located at 4529 Old Hollow Road in Kernersville. A FCSO incident report filed on the same day alleges that the pastor and members of the church had been the victims of cyberstalking since at least August 1, 2021. For more, see the Tuesday, August 31, 2021 edition.