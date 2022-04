Sweet Water Farm

Peacocks and pheasants and fainting goats, oh my! These are just a few of the incredible creatures to be enjoyed at Sweet Water Farm, just on the outskirts of Kernersville. Two hundred and fifty birds, assorted rabbits and various other feathered, furry and four legged wonders thrive on the property. This place also has unique hosts. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, April 16 & 17, 2022 edition.