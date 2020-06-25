Sweepstakes charges

The owner of a local sweepstakes business is now facing several charges following the seizure of dozens of video games, cash and a weapon during a special operation in August.

Other establishments within town limits face similar action if they reopen for business, police said afterward.

According to police, the Kernersville Police Department obtained warrants for arrest for the owner/operator of Total Skill Business Center (aka Total Skill #2) located at 1325 N.C. 66 South, on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

For more, see the Tuesday, October 13, 2020 edition.