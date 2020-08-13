One illegal gambling establishment in Kernersville is now down, and there are 12 more to go.
On Thursday around 10:45 a.m., the Kernersville Police Department, N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement Gaming Section, and N.C. State Bureau of Investigation served a warrant at an illegal gambling establishment, Total Skill Business Center, located at 1325-A NC 66, as a result of an ongoing investigation. For more, see the Thursday, August 13, 2020 edition.
Sweepstakes businesses
One illegal gambling establishment in Kernersville is now down, and there are 12 more to go.
Previous post: Virus updates
Next post: Kiwanis Club golf tournament