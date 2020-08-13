Sweepstakes businesses

One illegal gambling establishment in Kernersville is now down, and there are 12 more to go.

On Thursday around 10:45 a.m., the Kernersville Police Department, N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement Gaming Section, and N.C. State Bureau of Investigation served a warrant at an illegal gambling establishment, Total Skill Business Center, located at 1325-A NC 66, as a result of an ongoing investigation. For more, see the Thursday, August 13, 2020 edition.