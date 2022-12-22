Swaim

Kernersville- Mr. John Wade Swaim, 88, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 22, 2022, at his home. He was born March 5, 1934, in Forsyth County, the son of David Stokes and Grace Martin Swaim. Wade was a member of Triad Baptist Church, the Seniors Sunday School Class, and the Faithful Friends Group. He was the owner of The Country and Western Store in Kernersville for many years. Wade served his country in the United States Army. He volunteered at Crisis Control Ministry, Meals on Wheels, and on church handyman teams. Wade enjoyed horses, gardening, farming, bike riding, and tinkering. He loved to joke, was humble, had a genuine faith, and was devoted to his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Novella, Beulah, and Linda, and four brothers, D.W., Clay, C.J., and Ray. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Rebecca Musten Swaim; two daughters, Lisa Voss (Brad) of Kernersville and Maria Moerk of Kernersville; a son, John Swaim of Nashville, TN; a sister, Mildred Voss (Rex) of Kernersville; four grandchildren, Tyler Thomas (Chelsea), Evan Voss, Hannah Moerk and Michael Moerk; three great-grandchildren, Jack, Sutton and Holt Thomas; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held Monday, December 26, at Hayworth Miller Chapel Kernersville at 11:00 am. The family received friends after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission (718 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101) or Kernersville Crisis Control (431 W Bodenhamer St, Kernersville, NC 27284). Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.