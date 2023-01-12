Surprise Patrol

With 2022 being another great year for the Chamber of Commerce Education Grant Program, Kernersville’s teachers’ days were brightened as they were greeted by an Education Grant Surprise Patrol in October.

Through the Education Grant Program, the Chamber of Commerce, with the help of the community, has been able to award hundreds of thousands of dollars since the inception of the program in 2003. Since that time, the program has grown from awarding three grants to awarding 29 this year. For more, see the Thursday, January 12, 2023 edition.