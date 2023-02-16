Support Person of the Year

Leigh Hopkins, instructional technologist for Kernersville Elementary School and Kernersville Middle School (KMS), has just been awarded as the Support Person of the Year.

“I support teachers by coaching, collaborating, and planning lessons that integrate technology,” Hopkins said. “Together we create learning experiences that engage students while inspiring them to take ownership of their learning.”

This is Hopkins’ third year working at both of the schools as the instructional technologist. She also worked for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS) for almost three years prior, serving 13 schools in the district as an instructional technologist.

