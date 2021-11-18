Suit moved back to Forsyth

In an opinion filed with the courts on Tuesday, Nov. 16, the N.C. Court of Appeals is granting the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina and the Kernersville Family YMCA its appeal of an order by a Forsyth County Superior Court judge that sent a motion to dismiss a local civil lawsuit against the organizations to a three-judge panel in Wake County.

What the decision means is that further motions and proceedings in the civil case, filed by nine sexual assault victims of convicted felon Michael Todd Pegram, will now be returned to Forsyth County Superior Court Judge Richard S. Gottlieb.

